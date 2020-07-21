Ruth Jeanette Galyon, 97

News Department 15 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 60 Views

Ruth Jeanette Galyon age 97 born July 26, 1922 passed away at her home Sunday, July 19, 2020. Ruth was a member of Ponders church for over 70 years.

Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years Venton Galyon. Son, Glenn Galyon. Daughters, Carrie Crabtree and Billie Walker Croft. Sons-in-law; Henry Anderson, Johnny Mac Walker and Hailard Crabtree. Grandson, Michael Crabtree. Great-granddaughter, Melody Galyon. Great-grandson, Josh Walker.

Survived by daughter, Judy Anderson of Paint Rock, TN. Daughter in law, Linda Galyon of Ten Mile, TN. A host of grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great grandkids.

So many friends throughout her life that she was blessed to know and love.

Graveside Service 10:00 am Friday, July 24, 2020 in Midway Church of God Cemetery with Preacher Darrell Ruffner officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home

About News Department

Check Also

Dennis Carl Poland, Harriman

Mr. Dennis Carl Poland, age 66 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: