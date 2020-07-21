Ruth Jeanette Galyon, 97

Ruth Jeanette Galyon age 97 born July 26, 1922 passed away at her home Sunday, July 19, 2020. Ruth was a member of Ponders church for over 70 years.

Preceded in death by her husband of 38 years Venton Galyon. Son, Glenn Galyon. Daughters, Carrie Crabtree and Billie Walker Croft. Sons-in-law; Henry Anderson, Johnny Mac Walker and Hailard Crabtree. Grandson, Michael Crabtree. Great-granddaughter, Melody Galyon. Great-grandson, Josh Walker.

Survived by daughter, Judy Anderson of Paint Rock, TN. Daughter in law, Linda Galyon of Ten Mile, TN. A host of grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great grandkids.

So many friends throughout her life that she was blessed to know and love.

Graveside Service 10:00 am Friday, July 24, 2020 in Midway Church of God Cemetery with Preacher Darrell Ruffner officiating.

Kyker Funeral Home

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

