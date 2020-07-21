Marjorie Byrd, Oak Ridge (formerly of Harriman)

Marjorie D. Byrd, age 75 of Oak Ridge, formerly of Harriman, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her home. Marjorie was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed genealogy and scrapbooking.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her father Paul Duncan.

Marjorie is survived by

Husband Wayne Byrd of Oak Ridge, Tennessee

Sons Greg Crisp and wife Tonya of Kingston, Tennessee

Chris Byrd of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Daughter Heather Muir of Jasper, Tennessee

Mother Mattie Williams and husband Gene of Kingston, Tennessee

Sister Carol Duncan of Oliver Springs, Tennessee

Several grandchildren, one great grandchild, and host of nieces and nephews.

The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lynn Galyon officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roane Memorial Gardens.

