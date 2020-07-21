William Dennis “Slick” Gillespie

If ever a person gave you the total freedom to be yourself, with no judgment, it was our special loved one, William Dennis Gillespie. He never met a stranger and he always gave everyone a smile and a warm greeting. He had a unique way of making sad hearts smile with his kindness and gentleness. Will was also a very unselfish person and he always had time to do for others.

He was a strong man and a hard worker, but he also enjoyed his life in many ways. He loved working on the farm with his friends, Bill and David, and he often went fishing with his friends, Ricky and Harley. Will had a fondness for spending time with his friend, Ruby, better known as Granny, and having morning talks and coffee with Ernie, who he called Mom.

Most of all, Will was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Kimberly, who he affectionately referred to as “Gigi”. Will and Kim were a couple for thirty-eight years and married thirty-one years. They were passionate about spending time together enjoying the ocean with their godchildren John and Shawntae, who was just like their own. They were also very enthusiastic about going on mini trips to Pigeon Forge with Cousin Sidney and God-grandson, Owen, who was the twinkle in Will’s eye. It melted Will’s heart and kept him smiling to be Owen’s Poppy.

Will attended Spring City High School where he played basketball and football. Following school, he worked in the manufacturing industry for many years. He later decided to harvest his own hay and raise cattle. Will loved the Lord and attended Euchee Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church.

Will was preceded in death by his step-father: Charles William Hickey and mother Edna Irene Gillespie Hickey, father William Roy Oggs, his adoptive parents and maternal grandparents Gail G. and Bertha Edna Howell Gillespie, his paternal grandparents, Roy and Eliza Well Oggs; five brothers: Charles Vernon Hickey, Otis Anthony Oggs Sr., George Lenoir Gillespie, Olen E. Gillespie and Curtis L. Gillespie; eight sisters: Theresa Darlene Pendergrass, Nola E. Locke, Florence B. Wilkerson, Helen Bess Smith, Mary Ruth Moore, Emma Lee Peoples, Eunice Rankins and Cleo Valerie Jones; four aunts: Letha N. Oggs, Thelma Olivia Oggs-Scruggs, Alice B. Oggs-Montgomery-Sisson and Nellie Katherine Oggs-Pettway.

Left to cherish his memories:

Loving and devoted Wife: Kimberly Kiyoko Thompson Gillespie

Daughters: Erica Roberts

Melda Naomi Shawntae Gillespie (god)

Sons: Isaiah Cameron Gillespie

John Edward Gillespie Jr. (god)

Grandson: Owen Scott Hancock (god)

Granddaughter: Charleigh Houser (god)

Sisters: Vanessa Irene Hickey

Rene’ (Charles) Wyatt

Sarah Annette (Bobby) Smith

Eliza Joy (Danny) Thompson

Shirley Ann (James) Oggs

Brothers: Stefan Hickey

William Roy Oggs Jr.

Marsete Oggs

Booker T. (Carolyn) Gillespie

Alvis C. Gillespie

Devoted Mother-in-law: Ernie Thompson

Aunt: Sallie Mae Burum

Sister-in-law: Tracy Hickey

Brother-in-law: Alvin Pendergrass

Special niece: Ashsha Hughes

Special Devoted Cousin: Sidney Locke

And a host of other very loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 from 10:00am – 11:00am ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Candice Dendy officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Euchee Gillespie Cemetery in Spring City, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. William Dennis “Slick” Gillespie.

