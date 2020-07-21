Dennis Carl Poland, Harriman

Mr. Dennis Carl Poland, age 66 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman, TN. He was born on September 9th, 1953 in Roane County. He is preceded in death by his parents: Carl Edward Poland and Doris Gilliam Poland.

He is survived by:

Siblings: Brenda Proctor

Janice Daniels

Carol Anderson

Robert Poland

Darlene Poland

Kenneth Poland

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will have a graveside service on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Midtown, TN with Bro. Dudley Evans officiating. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Dennis Carl Poland.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

