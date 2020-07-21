Wilma Jane Sampson Oakley, Midtown

Wilma Jane Sampson Oakley, age 83, of Midtown, passed away Sunday, July 20, 2020 at her home.   She was born April 3, 1937 in Roane County.  She was a member of Midtown Valley United Methodist Church.  Wilma worked in real estate for many years before retiring.  She loved interior decorating, working in her flower gardens, as well as doing various arts & crafts.  Preceded in death by her first husband, R. L. Sampson; parents, Richard & Mary Ledford Tidwell; granddaughter, Katie Rose Sampson.
 
SURVIVORS
 
Husband of 21 years             Roy Oakley of Midtown
 
Children                                 Michael Sampson of Rockwood
                                              Mark Sampson of Midtown
 
Sister                                     Elizabeth Baker of Harriman
 
Sisters-in-law                         Sarah Burns of Knoxville
                                              Carolyn Tidwell of Harriman
 
Dear Friend                           Patricia Passmore of Midtown
 
Several extended family members and friends
 
Graveside service will be held 9:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens with Charles Milligan officiating.  There will be a memorial service held at Midtown Valley United Methodist Church once services reconvene and will be announced by Fraker Funeral Home.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

