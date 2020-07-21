Merle Josephine Jones, Kingston

News Department 16 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 78 Views

Merle Josephine Jones, age 95, formerly of Kingston, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Alexander Guest House in Oak Ridge.  She was born May 19, 1925 in Monterey, Tennessee and moved to Roane County as a teenager.  She worked as a seamstress many years at Roane Hosiery Mill.  Merle was a member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church in Harriman.  She enjoyed cooking and baking in her spare time.  Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Jones; grandson, Doyle Jones; sisters, Maxine Dye and Dora Walker; brother, Dewey Pettit.

SURVIVORS

Sons            Herbert Jones & wife, Elaine of Edgewater, FL

                    Jerry Jones & wife, Sharon of Kingston

                    Billy Jones of Harriman

7 Grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren                                            

Sister              Dean Hogue of Huron, OH

Sister-in-law   Wilma Edgemon of Dothan, AL

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at Jamestowne Assisted Living and the Alexander Guest House for their special care for their mother.

A private graveside service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Rev. SueLynn Johnson officiating.  In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About News Department

Check Also

William Dennis “Slick” Gillespie

If ever a person gave you the total freedom to be yourself, with no judgment, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: