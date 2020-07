David Roy Hooper, age 70, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born January 7, 1950 in Charlton Adam in Somerset, England and had been a resident of Roane County for several years. Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

