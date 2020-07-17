Temporary Closure of Bull Bluff Road in Oak Ridge will limit vehicle access to Clark Center Park

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – During the period Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31, 2020, the U. S. Department of Energy will be conducting repair work on Bull Bluff Road in Oak Ridge, which will require closure of the road. During this period, vehicle access to Clark Center Park will not be possible. We appreciate your understanding and support of the Department’s efforts to maintain the safety and integrity of its roadways.
