CCHS Hires Tyler McWilliams as New Girls Basketball Coach

Cumberland County High School has announced the hiring of Tyler McWilliams as the new head coach of the Lady Jets basketball team. School officials say McWilliams was selected from among an outstanding candidate pool.

Coach McWilliams literally grew up on a basketball court as both his mother and father are head coaches at Upperman High School where he has also been on the Lady Bees basketball staff since 2014. During that time, the Upperman Lady Bees won two state championships and have one state runner-up finish.

Coach McWilliams is married to Kristen McWilliams and they have two children: Grayson and Weston. Coach McWilliams said he and his family are excited to move to Cumberland County and be an active part of the community. He is currently in the process of building his staff and will be meeting with the Lady Jets basketball team very soon.

The Lady Jets are coming off five consecutive district championships, including three in District 7AA.

