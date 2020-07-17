Bill Hagerty To Host Tele-Town Hall With President Donald J. Trump Today Nashville, TN — President Donald J. Trump will kick off early voting in Tennessee by joining a tele-town hall with Bill Hagerty. President Donald Trump has endorsed Bill twice for the United States Senate. President Trump will tell Tennesseans why he needs Bill, the trusted Trump conservative, in the Senate fighting alongside him and Senator Marsha Blackburn. The tele-town hall will be held today, Friday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. “I am humbled to host a tele-town hall with President Trump today,” said Bill Hagerty. “I’ve earned the President’s trust six times because I am the only candidate running for U.S. Senate in Tennessee who volunteered full-time during his 2016 presidential election campaign, even when it wasn’t politically convenient. I’m the only candidate who lifted a finger or donated a dime to elect Donald Trump and stop Hillary Clinton from ever becoming president. I did everything I could to make sure Donald Trump became President Trump, and I’m honored President Trump gave me his complete and total endorsement for the Senate. Together, we will push back against the Democrats’ socialist agenda, including their calls to defund and dismantle the police. Together, we will protect Tennessee conservative values, stand for life, protect the Second Amendment, stop illegal immigration, build the wall, stand with our law enforcement and support our military and veterans.” You can RSVP for Hagerty’s tele-town hall with President Trump HERE. During the presidential campaign, Bill volunteered full-time as Donald Trump’s Tennessee Victory Chair, where Donald Trump won 92 Tennessee counties. After Donald Trump resoundingly won the presidency, Bill served as a senior leader of the Trump transition team. Bill quickly earned the President’s seal of approval and was tapped to serve as the United States Ambassador to Japan, the third-largest economy in the world and one of America’s strongest allies. More recently, as the Wuhan coronavirus continues to impact our economy, President Trump personally asked Bill to rejoin his Administration to serve as a member of the Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups. As a member of the task force, Bill is working with President Trump to get our economy going again and he is working to bring our critical supply chains back to America from China. Hagerty earned President Trump’s “complete and total” endorsement on multiple occasions to be Tennessee’s next United States Senator while serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan. To learn more about Bill Hagerty, visit www.teamhagerty.com. ###