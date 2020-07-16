Instructor tests Positive for COVID-19 at ORHS Band Camp

An instructor at the Oak Ridge High School band camp has tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Bruce Borchers said in a letter to parents on Wednesday, as first reported by our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

The instructor, who worked with multiple students and staff members, had no symptoms before learning of the positive test result Wednesday morning, according to the report.

The instructor, who isn’t being publicly identified, was immediately separated from the band camp and told to contact the appropriate county health department to report the diagnosis and ask for guidance, Borchers said.

Borchers said band camp was suspended Wednesday morning. All participants, both students and staff, were notified of possible COVID-19 exposure, regardless of how close they were to the instructor, and advised to contact either their physician or the appropriate county health department for guidance.

Those who were close to the instructor have been contacted individually to inquire about who else they may have had recent contact with The superintendent said all areas of the high school that could be infected have been closed and will remain so for two to five days, at a minimum, while they are cleaned. Nobody can enter the areas except for designated cleaning personnel, Borchers said.

