Betty Lou Partin Hurst, Knoxville (formerly of Oak Ridge)

Betty Lou Partin Hurst, age 91, of Knoxville and formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center.

She was born May 30, 1929 in Wasioto, Ky, the daughter of Charles Edward Partin and Lettie Mae Carty Partin.

After graduation from high school, Betty continued her education for two years at Berea College.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, George Samuel Hurst, July 4, 2010. They were married 62 years.

She and Sam traveled extensively and she often accompanied him on business trips. She loved the southwest and traveled to Las Vegas with Sam where he worked with the US Army on post-war radiation studies. She also accompanied her husband to China, where they stayed for three months while he had speaking engagements. She often entertained many visiting international scientists and dignitaries in their home.

Betty was a member of United Church Chapel on the Hill where she enjoyed volunteering in the Nursery rocking the babies.

In the past she was active with the Burchfield Garden Club, had been a “Pink Lady” at a hospital in Lexington, KY and active with a local sewing group that made dolls and donated them to the Holiday Bureau. She was very independent and greatly loved by all.

She is survived by son, Donald E. Hurst and wife Linda and daughter Karen L. Popham and husband Michael, all of Knoxville; sister, Jan Partin Miracle and husband Leon of Pineville, KY; cousin Diana Carty of Wenatchee, WA; 3 grandchildren, Heather Thum and husband George of W. Palm Beach, FL, Joshua L. Hurst and wife Kati and Abby C. Hurst of Knoxville; and 4 Great Grandchildren, Rachel Thum, Henry, Dillon and Wyatt Hurst.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Dr. C. N. Willborn will officiate.

The family asks that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

