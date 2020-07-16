Lisa Daniel, Oliver Springs

Lisa Daniel, age 52, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born April 25, 1968 and lived her whole life in this area.

Lisa was an LPN at Methodist Medical Center for over fifteen years. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved crafts, coloring, writing and her dogs, Missy and Marshall.

Lisa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mable and J.D.Phillips; by paternal grandparents, Elsie and J.R. Loy and special friend, Steve Ballard.

She is survived by her father, Kenneth Loy of Oak Ridge; by mother, Wanda Phillips of LaFollette; by children, Bridget Hembree and husband David of Halls, Whitney Sheldon and husband Daniel of Coalfield, Josh Daniel of Coalfield and Alyssa Armstrong and husband Zack of Rocky Top; by grandchildren, Michael, Gracie, Javin, Izach, Noah, Andrew, Isaiah, Brooklyn, Caydin, Joslyn, Blake, Addisyn, Ryleigh and Brynlee; by fiancé and caregiver, Frank Cook; by brothers, Ray Idles and wife Beth, David Idles and wife Lori, Rodney Loy, Jeremy Loy and Kenneth Loy, Jr.; by sister, April Idles and also by nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 17, 2020 between the hours of 11:00 – 12:00 noon at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. Graveside to follow visitation at 12:45pm at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church in Heiskell, TN with Pastor Doug Munsey officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Daniel family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

