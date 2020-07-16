The Roane County Highway Department is providing information on a road closure in South Roane County starting next Monday July 20th . The area 930 Salem Valley Road is going to be closed to through traffic for several days, again beginning Monday July 20th. The reason is to replace a small
Bridge over a creek thus the reason for the closure according to the highway department . For further information call 882-9782 or check out the Roane County highway department Facebook page.
Upcoming Road Closure
