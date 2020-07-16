Janet Nichols (Foust), Oak Ridge

Janet Nichols (Foust), 70, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away Monday, July 13th, 2020 after a long battle with early onset dementia.

She is preceded in death by her father Burl E. Foust Sr.; mother Johnna B. Foust; and brother, Burl E. Foust Jr.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer Dokos (James) of Flower Mound, TX; and Julie Walden (Seth) of Mt. Juliet, TN; her brother John Robert Foust of Knoxville, TN; and grandchildren, Reid, Myla, Noah, Liam and Meadow.

Ms. Nichols spent her time gardening, square dancing, and traveling with friends. An animal lover, one of her greatest joys was sitting on her porch swing with her cats and watching the birds that flocked to her feeders. Above all else, she enjoyed her time with her daughters. They will fondly remember their Saturday morning picnics at the lake, and their summer adventures that included yearly trips to Dollywood Theme Park.

The family will hold a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville, TN on Saturday, July 18th 2020 at 11:00 a.m.

