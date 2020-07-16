Joe R. Finger, Niota

Joe R. Finger, age 73 of Niota, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Joe was a member of Beulah’s Chapel Church of Nazarene and was retired from Maremont in Loudon, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents,

John and Evelyn Finger and several brothers.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years,

Brenda Finger of Niota.

Daughters and sons-in-law,

Mickie Finger of Niota,

Stacie and Patrick McCarty of Loudon,

Terrie and Robbie Waddell of Philadelphia.

Grandchildren,

Shayla and Russell Riddle of Sweetwater,

David Sledge of Sweetwater,

Kelsey and Joseph Maggard of Knoxville,

Julie Waddell of Knoxville,

Brittany McCarty, of Louisiana, USAF

Roger and Courtney Waddell of Wyoming, USAF.

Sister-in-law,

Teresa Kile of Niota.

Nephew,

Brandon Shelton of Niota.

Special friends, Bobbie Lones of Sweetwater,

Elmer Collier of Roane Co.

Five great-grandchildren.

The family will be receiving friends Friday, July 17, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm in Kyker Funeral Homes Chapel, Sweetwater.

Funeral service to follow at 7 pm in Kyker’s Chapel with Rev. Bill Dawson officiating.

Graveside service and interment will be 10 am Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Beulah’s Chapel Church Cemetery, Niota.

Kyker Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements.

