Tractor-Trailer Brings Down Power, Telephone and Cable Lines in the Westel Community

Brad Jones 12 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 67 Views

An incident involving a tractor-trailer yesterday in eastern Cumberland County resulted in power being knocked out for many. The Tennessee Highway Patrol say a 2005 Kenworth Conventional operated by 52-year-old Joseph A. Kaskiewicz of Palm Bay, Florida turned into the Westel Fire Hall parking lot off of Highway 70. The vehicle got caught on the power, telephone and cable lines tearing them down and breaking three utility poles. The top of the sleeper section of the cab sustained burn marks from the live power lines. The electricity was turned off in the area and the driver got out uninjured. The road at the scene was either blocked or down to one lane for hours.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Roane State announces date for first Virtual Equity Evening

Last month, Roane State Community College issued a statement condemning systemic racism and voiced support …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: