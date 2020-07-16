Tractor-Trailer Brings Down Power, Telephone and Cable Lines in the Westel Community

An incident involving a tractor-trailer yesterday in eastern Cumberland County resulted in power being knocked out for many. The Tennessee Highway Patrol say a 2005 Kenworth Conventional operated by 52-year-old Joseph A. Kaskiewicz of Palm Bay, Florida turned into the Westel Fire Hall parking lot off of Highway 70. The vehicle got caught on the power, telephone and cable lines tearing them down and breaking three utility poles. The top of the sleeper section of the cab sustained burn marks from the live power lines. The electricity was turned off in the area and the driver got out uninjured. The road at the scene was either blocked or down to one lane for hours.
