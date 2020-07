Nellie Bush, age 85 of Lenoir City, passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on July 14, 2020.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church Lenoir City from 5:00-6:00pm on Friday, July 17th with a funeral service to follow at 6:00pm.

A complete obituary is forthcoming. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

