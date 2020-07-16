Tammy J. Dyle, Beech Grove, Lake City

Tammy J. Dyle, age 49, of Beech Grove in Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Tammy was born March 23, 1971 in California to the late Roy and Sandra Duncan Wills. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. Tammy loved her dogs. Tammy is preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Roy Lee and Michael Wills, and grandparents: Gwena Torres and Manuel Duncan.

Survivors

Daughters Tiffany Meenk and Brian

Tabitha Bates and Hunter

Grandkids Gracie and Benjamin Meenk

Zelda Bates

Special Relatives Sue and James Wills and family.

Visitation: 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.Funeral Service: 1:30 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kenny Sharp officiating.

