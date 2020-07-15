Kroger to require customers to wear masks

Brad Jones

Kroger will now require customers to wear masks starting next week due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Wednesday.

“With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks,” the company tweeted Wednesday.

In a statement, the company said it is taking the extra step to protect its community, customers and associates.

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” Kroger said in a statement, “As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe.”

Walmart also announced Wednesday it will require customers to wear face coverings starting July 20 in all its stores across the U.S.

Many state and local leaders across the country have already put in place orders requiring face coverings in public, but there is no federal requirement to do so.

