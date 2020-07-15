Roane County Executive asks that masks be worn, a mandate to wear them is coming if not

Today is Wednesday, July 15th and this is a 3:30 update. Folks, I want to stress again to wear a mask/face covering while in businesses or public gatherings. Roane County’s numbers continue to climb. We are currently at 100 positives with 47 active cases while testing 6,667.
I understand we have rights under the Constitution, but we also have responsibilities. Let’s be responsible and wear a face covering and mask.
Today, I have spoken with our City Mayors and a number of County Commissioners. Opinions vary of should we invoke Executive Order 54 requiring masks in public areas and businesses.
A lot of the conversation was “let’s give the public more time to do what’s right before the Order is invoked.”
I recently talked with a person I know who not only has tested positive, but is suffering from the virus. The person sounded awful and felt awful. I wish this on no one.
Also, today I talked to a positive case person who was only tested due to a scheduled surgery. No symptoms, but must forego a surgery procedure. I wish this on no one.
I stress again to do what is responsible. Wear a face covering/mask while around your neighbors, friends, and while in businesses.
A mask mandate may be coming. I hope not.
For clarification, Executive Order 54, if invoked, and it is not, but strongly urges that face covering/masks are to be used except:
- Within one’s residence or automobile
- By a child 12 and younger
- Someone who has breathing issues due to underlying conditions or other health issues
- While eating or drinking
- While outdoors, unless one cannot maintain social distance
- Houses of Worship
- At voting sites