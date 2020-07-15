Roane County Executive asks that masks be worn, a mandate to wear them is coming if not

Today is Wednesday, July 15th and this is a 3:30 update. Folks, I want to stress again to wear a mask/face covering while in businesses or public gatherings. Roane County’s numbers continue to climb. We are currently at 100 positives with 47 active cases while testing 6,667.

I understand we have rights under the Constitution, but we also have responsibilities. Let’s be responsible and wear a face covering and mask.

Today, I have spoken with our City Mayors and a number of County Commissioners. Opinions vary of should we invoke Executive Order 54 requiring masks in public areas and businesses.

A lot of the conversation was “let’s give the public more time to do what’s right before the Order is invoked.”

I recently talked with a person I know who not only has tested positive, but is suffering from the virus. The person sounded awful and felt awful. I wish this on no one.

Also, today I talked to a positive case person who was only tested due to a scheduled surgery. No symptoms, but must forego a surgery procedure. I wish this on no one.

I stress again to do what is responsible. Wear a face covering/mask while around your neighbors, friends, and while in businesses.
A mask mandate may be coming. I hope not.

For clarification, Executive Order 54, if invoked, and it is not, but strongly urges that face covering/masks are to be used except:

  1. Within one’s residence or automobile
  2. By a child 12 and younger
  3. Someone who has breathing issues due to underlying conditions or other health issues
  4. While eating or drinking
  5. While outdoors, unless one cannot maintain social distance
  6. Houses of Worship
  7. At voting sites

