Timothy Dale Davidson, Rockwood

Timothy Dale Davidson, age 60, of Rockwood passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home. He was born June 28, 1960 in Rockwood and was a life long resident of Roane County. He loved playing pool and riding ATV four wheelers. Timothy was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed doing carpentry work. He is preceded in death by his mother, Molly Hicks Davidson.

SURVIVORSLoving wife of 37 yearsVickie Cates Davidson of Rockwood ChildrenBrandy Davidson of Kingston Jeremy Davidson of Rockwood Kristy Davidson of Rockwood FatherEarl Davidson of Rockwood GrandchildrenCierra Davidson of Rockwood Dylan Walden of Rockwood Noah Walden of Rockwood Caleb Ariks of Kingston BrotherRick Davidson of Lenoir City SisterMarie Lakin & husband, Brian of Maryville Sisters-in-lawDebbie Davis & husband, Jimmy of Rockwood Sharon Wormsley & husband, Kendall of Philadelphia Bobbie Bandy & husband, Tim of Midtown

A host of extended family members and special friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Pastor Spencer Garner officiating. Family & friends will meet at 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood for interment. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

