THP to participate in Operation Southern Shield

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, as well as local and area law enforcement agencies, will participate in a week-long speed-enforcement initiative beginning Monday (July 20, 2020) called Operation Southern Shield. Authorities will pull over those who are traveling above legal speed limits on interstates, major highways and roads. The main focus will be to encourage drivers to slow down, reduce crashes and provide a safer experience for motorists.
