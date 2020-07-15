Harriman City Hall under strict guidelines for public to enter

Brad Jones 17 hours ago

As the COVID 19 Pandemic continues to effect daily life across the country and here locally ,People entering Harriman City Hall are now required to wear a mask.

According to City Manager Kevin Helms. he tells us “Unless absolutely necessary, If they do need to come into the building for some reason they will try to keep the public in the lobby area of city hall. , then they will have them enter through the closest door to the room being used,”

The decision was made after it was learned last week that a family member who lives in the household of a city official tested positive for COVID-19.

“The city official had been around some other officials and employees so Helms said they made a last minute decision to close the City Council meeting last week to the public. City officials learned the news two hours prior to the city council meeting. The council met but the meeting was closed to the public, Last Friday, Helms said the same city official also tested
positive. It’s unclear at this time whether next Tuesdays meeting will take place or if so will it be open to the public.

