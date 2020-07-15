Roane County Health Department announces Faster COVID-19 testing results

From the County Executives office an update on COVID-19 from Monday. Roane County now has 88 positive cases with 39 active cases. 6,486 people have been tested. The Roane County Health Department receives notifications as the test results are made available and the current results from July 3 – 5 testing. Testing results are currently 8- 10 days after the
testing. That being said , any impact of July 4th activities are just beginning to reflect in Roane County s data.

According to the Health Department, beginning later this week, the new test given should have a turnaround time of 24 – 48 hours. Based on both backlog data just now coming in and new test results available sooner, we should see another spike in positives. The biggest spike in positives still will be because the spread of the virus. All County buildings require a mask to enter with some limited exceptions. We encourage all businesses to have similar requirements.

