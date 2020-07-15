Johnnie Ray Bowlin, Harriman

Mr. Johnnie Ray Bowlin, 67, of Harriman passed away Monday July 13, 2020 at his home. He was an active Deacon of Emory Gap Baptist Church until illness took over. Johnnie was an avid fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Eugene & Alean Bowlin. Brothers: Chuck Bowlin and Harold Bowlin. Sister: Virginia Pennington. Brothers-in-law: Eddie Lemons and Don Lemons.

He is survived by his wife: Darlene Lemons Bowlin. Son & daughter-in-law: Adam & Christy Bowlin. Daughter: Kelly Webb of Harriman. Brother & sister-in-law: Hershall & Sharon Bowlin. Six grandchildren: Michael Maxwell, Brittney Maxwell, Axel Ridley, Aiden Bowlin, Ciara Webb, and Cayleigh Bowlin. Nurse / Daughter: Marcie Lane. Mother-in-law: Betty Lemons. Brother-in-law: Kenny Lemons and Jamie Lemons. Best friend / brother-in-law: Terry & wife Karen Lawson. Two sisters-in-law: Angie Lemons and Cathy Lemons. And many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral to follow with Bro. Willard Gunter officiating. Graveside services will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Bowlin family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

