ORNL Federal Credit Union to Close Lobbies Temporarily Effective July 20

Brad Jones

It has been a full four months since the pandemic began in mid-March, and we remain committed to protecting the health and safety of our members and employees. Earlier this week, the CDC declared the Knoxville market a ‘hotspot’ for the coronavirus. With the exponential increase in the number of cases, we are changing which services are available in branch lobbies. Lobby access will not be granted for routine transactions that can be performed at an ITM/ATM, drive-thru lanes, or through Online and Mobile Banking.

Beginning Monday, July 20, please use digital services, drive-thrus, or ATMs/ITMs for:
Cash and check depositsCheck cashingWithdrawalsBalance inquiriesLoan paymentsTransfersLobbies will be available for essential, non-transactional services such as loan closings, access to safe deposit boxes, etc. Make an appointment by calling branches directly. Members are required to wear a mask while inside the branch. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you at no charge. Find your nearest branch location and the direct phone number by clicking the button below.
Branch Information
We ask that you protect yourself and others by using Online and Mobile Banking. Both allow you to manage your accounts safely from the comfort of home.

ONLINE AND MOBILE BANKING
POWERFUL FEATURES THAT PUT YOU IN CONTROL Check Balances
Keep track of deposits and withdrawals in real time, and always know how much money is in your account.

Transfer Funds
Move money from account to account instantly.

Deposit Checks
Make deposits by taking a picture of your check. It’s so simple. The app will guide you and even take the picture for you! It’s a secure way to make your deposit right from your mobile phone.

Pay Bills
If you are still writing checks, there is a better way. Use Bill Pay to pay multiple bills at once: No checks, envelopes, or stamps needed!

Pay Loans
Credit card and internal loan payments are easy with the speedy Pay button that allows you to pay quickly from an ORNL FCU account.

Pay a Person
Owe a friend some money? Send up to $250 instantly using their email address or mobile number.

Enroll In and View eStatements
eStatements are the fastest way to receive your statement each month. Reduce paper waste, access up to 18 months of history, and reduce the chances of your information being stolen.

Establish Text or Email Alerts
Do you receive automatic deposits? A Pending ACH alert will notify you of the amount. Concerned about security? A Transaction Above alert will notify you when large transactions occur.

Manage Your Debit Card
Lock and unlock your card, or report it lost or stolen with Card Management.

