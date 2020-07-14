COVID-19 Health Update

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Coronavirus, News Leave a comment 55 Views

The latest from the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 report:

TENNESSEE

Total Statewide Information: 66,788 Confirmed Cases (+1,514 since Monday), 767 Fatalities (+18 since Monday), 3,378 Hospitalizations (+94 since Monday), 38,272 Recovered (+1,276 since Monday)
Daily Information Statewide: 1,514 New Cases, 18 New Fatalities, 94 New Hospitalizations, 1,276 New Recovered

ANDERSON – 101 active remaining cases (Down 5 cases since Monday, out of 219 total cases, 2 fatalities, 9,422 negative tests)

ROANE – 43 active cases (up 4 cases from Monday) out of 94
total cases (up 4 cases from Monday), 6,505 negative tests

MORGAN – 11 remaining active cases (down 1 case from Monday) out of 34 total cases, 1 death, 4,041 negative tests

CAMPBELL – 27 active Cases out of 75. 1 Death.

CUMBERLAND – 69 active Cases out of 228 total cases. 5 Deaths.

Testing is still ongoing at The Roane/Morgan County Health Departments and you don’t have to leave your car, but you will need an appointment, so please call ahead.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

UT AgResearch Names New Director of West Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center

Scott D. Stewart has been named by the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture as …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: