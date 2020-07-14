COVID-19 Health Update

The latest from the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 report:

TENNESSEE

Total Statewide Information: 66,788 Confirmed Cases (+1,514 since Monday), 767 Fatalities (+18 since Monday), 3,378 Hospitalizations (+94 since Monday), 38,272 Recovered (+1,276 since Monday)

Daily Information Statewide: 1,514 New Cases, 18 New Fatalities, 94 New Hospitalizations, 1,276 New Recovered

ANDERSON – 101 active remaining cases (Down 5 cases since Monday, out of 219 total cases, 2 fatalities, 9,422 negative tests)

ROANE – 43 active cases (up 4 cases from Monday) out of 94

total cases (up 4 cases from Monday), 6,505 negative tests

MORGAN – 11 remaining active cases (down 1 case from Monday) out of 34 total cases, 1 death, 4,041 negative tests

CAMPBELL – 27 active Cases out of 75. 1 Death.

CUMBERLAND – 69 active Cases out of 228 total cases. 5 Deaths.

Testing is still ongoing at The Roane/Morgan County Health Departments and you don’t have to leave your car, but you will need an appointment, so please call ahead.

