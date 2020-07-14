Anderson County Health Department announce New COVID-19 Testing Hours

Brad Jones

Beginning Wednesday, July 15, 2020, the Anderson County Health Department will be changing its hours for COVID-19 testing. The new hours will be from 8 to 11:30 am Mondays through Fridays. The new hours are being put into place to help people avoid having to wait during the afternoons, when heat index values this week, beginning as soon as Wednesday, are expected to be at or above the triple digits.
All testing is free for all ages. For more information, call 865-425-8801.

