Two Convicted Sex Offender Processed at Roane County Jail

Roane County jail corrections officers processed two convicted sex offenders yesterday. Officers say 55-year-old Larry Wade Gibson of Harriman is charged with failing to register as a sex offender. Gibson is classified as violent from his conviction of aggravated sexual battery. The second suspect was 29-year-old Willie Dyal for violation of the offender registry. Dyal is classified as violent against children after he was found guilty of attempting to commit aggravated sexual battery.
