Rockwood Police arrest woman for child abuse

The Rockwood Police Department made an arrest of a woman last night for a child abuse warrant. Officers went to 164 Evans Heights Apartments and took 34-year-old Amanda Marie Rayder into custody and transported her to the Roane County jail.
She was processed and her initial bail was set at $15,000. Rayder is scheduled to make her first appearance in general sessions court October 20, 2020.
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Child abuse (where child is between ages 9-17)
|07-13-2020
|General Session Humphrey
|10-20-2020
|$15,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROCKWOOD – TN0730400