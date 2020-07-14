Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks to Host Community Input Sessions on Scarboro Park Playground Proposals

Oak Ridge City Park

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 14, 2020) – Scarboro neighborhood residents and the general public are invited to attend two community input sessions this month on plans for a new playground at Scarboro Park.

The City of Oak Ridge has received design proposals for the playground which include upgraded equipment and improved accessibility.

The public is invited to review and provide input on the submissions at the end of the month. Renderings of the designs will be on display in the lobby of the Scarboro Community Center, 148 Carver Avenue, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, and Thursday, July 23.

There will be an opportunity to provide comments, which will be incorporated into the final design selection.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during the public input session. Attendees and City staff will be required to wear masks or face coverings, the number of people in the building at one time will be limited and social distancing measures will be in place.

A contract for the selected design will be presented to City Council for approval at the August City Council meeting. Funding for the project is included in the FY2021 City of Oak Ridge Capital Improvement Program.

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Recreation & Parks Department at (865) 425-3450.

