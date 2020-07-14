Oliver Springs City Hall shut down after positive COVID-19 Test

A person that works within the Oliver Springs City Hall has tested positive for COVID-19.

Thomas McCormack confirmed this morning via text message that they learned of a positive test on Monday and shut the City Hall down for a deep cleaning. All employees that work within City Hall have been tested for the virus and are on a 14-day quarantine.

McCormack says that the Oliver Springs Town Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 16th, has been canceled.

McCormack says City Hall will be shut down until August 3rd.

We’ll bring your more information on this when we learn more.

