Encounter Oak Ridge to Begin September 14

Brad Jones 6 hours ago News

July 14, 2020 –The Oak Ridge Center for Leadership & Community Development, an affiliated organization of the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce its Encounter Oak Ridge program will be offered during September and October. Encounter Oak Ridge is a four-session program designed to introduce Oak Ridge to new residents and new employees. Participants will be introduced to the unique aspects of Oak Ridge. Sessions will take place on four consecutive Mondays beginning on September 14 and concluding on October 5. The program is planned to be an in-person experience but may be shifted to a virtual platform if necessary.

According to Misty Bittle, of Management Solutions and Chair of the Encounter Oak Ridge Committee, “Participants in this program will have the opportunity to learn about our community and will benefit from the new business and personal contacts they will make through it. Encounter Oak Ridge is one of our organization’s offerings to inform and empower Oak Ridge’s workforce and residents to be engaged in the community where they live and/or work.”

Each session will focus on different aspects of the Oak Ridge community:

  • September 14, 3:00-8:00 p.m., “Opening the gate: An Introduction to Oak Ridge” – program overview; history of Oak Ridge; tour; attend an Oak Ridge City Council meeting; and dinner
  • September 21, 3:00-8:00 p.m., “Live, Work & Play in Oak Ridge” – learn about the numerous enrichment opportunities and the Oak Ridge quality of life
  • September 28, 2:00-7:00 p.m., “The Federal Presence & Oak Ridge Partners: $3B in Your Backyard” – tour federal sites
  • October 5, 2:00-7:00 p.m., “Oak Ridge Through Your Eyes” – Opportunity to share what you have learned about Oak Ridge; reception with Oak Ridge leaders.

Cost to participate is $400 per person and covers meals, transportation and program costs. A 10% discount is available for Oak Ridge Chamber Millennium Partners. For more information on this program, or to register, visit the Chamber’s website: www.oakridgechamber.org. For additional information, contact Greta Ownby ([email protected] or 865-483-1321).

The mission of the Center for Leadership & Community Development is to support successful growth, development and cohesion of the Oak Ridge community through leadership programs and organizations by empowering implementation of their chosen visions and goals.

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce is a Four-Star Accredited Chamber of Commerce.

