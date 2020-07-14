Roane State Workforce Training course outlines COVID-19 cleaning procedures

Brad Jones

The steps needed to protect against COVID-19 by cleaning and preparing facilities for use by the public is being offered through an online, self-paced course by Roane State Community College’s Workforce Training Department.

Titled “Environmental Infection Protection,” the introduction to the course is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 16. Those interested in signing up for the course can visit roanestate.edu/?9669-Workforce-Course-Schedules.

Cost for the eight-hour class is $65, and participants have two weeks to complete the course material. Officials said .8 CEUs (Continuing Education Units) would be awarded upon successful completion.

The online course can also be in the classroom or instructor-led based upon request. The class includes instructor access via discussion boards.

Anne Cunningham is a longtime educator who has developed, taught and coordinated workforce, professional development and personal interest courses. She’ll be the instructor for the course and will cover all aspects of how to protect against COVID-19 based on CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines.

Course topics will include personal hygiene, personal protection equipment (PPE), how the illness spreads, and the differences between cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting.

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu or call (865) 882-4554.

Remember, eligible adults can now attend Roane State tuition-free with the new Reconnect grant. Learn more at www.roanestate.edu/reconnect.

