Roane County Executive says Masks Must be Worn in Courthouse and Govt. Facilities

Brad Jones 5 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 93 Views

Roane County Executive Ron Woody announced this morning anyone having business in a county operated building will be required to wear a mask before entering. Woody added the exceptions is a child age 12 and under or anyone having breathing problems. Employees in county buildings will also be required to wear a mask if they are serving or around the public. Woody states he expects the total number of cases in Roane County to exceed 100. As of 2 p.m. yesterday, the county was at 75 total cases.

