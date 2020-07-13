Roane County Executive says Masks Must be Worn in Courthouse and Govt. Facilities

Roane County Executive Ron Woody announced this morning anyone having business in a county operated building will be required to wear a mask before entering. Woody added the exceptions is a child age 12 and under or anyone having breathing problems. Employees in county buildings will also be required to wear a mask if they are serving or around the public. Woody states he expects the total number of cases in Roane County to exceed 100. As of 2 p.m. yesterday, the county was at 75 total cases.
