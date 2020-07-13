Sen. Yager announces candidacy for re-election to Tennessee Senate

KINGSTON, TN – State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) today announced his candidacy for reelection to the Tennessee Senate. Yager, who serves in a key leadership role as Chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus, is seeking a 3rd term to the 12th Senatorial District.

“Twelve years ago, the people of the 12th Senatorial District gave me the privilege to serve them in the Tennessee State Senate, allowing me to serve without opposition in subsequent elections,” Yager said. “Once again, they have afforded me the opportunity of continued service to them and the district. My one unchanging guideline is and always will be that constituents come first. In that spirit, I announce I am a candidate for re-election, subject to the Republican primary in August.”

“During my tenure in the State Senate, I have risen in seniority and now serve on the Finance Ways and Means Committee. My peers honored me by electing me the Chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus. These responsibilities are very helpful tools in my efforts to best serve my constituents and the District.

Yager also serves on the Senate State and Local Government Committee and the Joint Fiscal Review Committee, where he formerly served as chairman of both.

“The next four years will be challenging,” added Yager. “Unemployment – putting people back to work is a critical issue. I will use my experience to work with the local and state agencies to encourage job creation and support programs to train those looking for work to find good paying jobs.”



“I represent seven of the finest counties in East Tennessee and the Upper Cumberland. With your help, and God’s blessing, I will continue to fight your battles in Nashville. I will appreciate your vote and support in the August primary and November general elections.”

The 12th District includes Campbell, Fentress, Morgan, Pickett, Rhea, Roane and Scott Counties. The August primary election is set for August 6, with early voting extending from July 17 – August 1.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

