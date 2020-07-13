TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Roane County

Statement from TBI on the officer involved shooting in Roane County.

At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday morning in Roane County.

Preliminary information from the scene indicates that around 9:30 a.m. EST, the Rockwood Police Department was dispatched to a call of a domestic altercation between a male and female inside a vehicle on Highway 27 near Rockwood. The female was able to exit the vehicle, and the male continued driving. Law enforcement officers located the vehicle, and after a brief pursuit, the male driver stopped on the side of the road. Initial reports indicate that when officers with the Rockwood Police Department and Roane County Sheriff’s Office approached the vehicle, the man armed himself with a handgun and brandished it at officers. A Rockwood officer fired his weapon, striking and killing the driver. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time, pending notification of relatives. No officers were injured during this incident.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team are assisting at the scene while TBI Special Agents work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence.

As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review. As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

