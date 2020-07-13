Mary A. Martin, Clinton

Mary A. Martin, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on July 11, 2020 after a short battle with brain cancer. She was born one of thirteen children to the late DV and Eliza Gilliam in Pennington Gap, VA on December 12, 1928.

At age 16 she moved to Clinton, TN in 1945 where she met and married Claude “Chick” Martin a year later. She became a widow after his death in 1991 after 45 years of marriage. During those years she became a proud military wife until his retirement from the USAF in 1966 and mother of four children. Another proud accomplishment for her was completing nursing assistant schooling in 1970 and eventually a newborn technician course that transformed into a 20 year career working in the NBN at UT Hospital in Knoxville, TN. She also performed duties in the NICU and pediatric floors. Her favorite pastime was working in her yard and flowers, especially her roses. She had a love of nature and animals.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude “Chick” Martin; son, Jerry Lynn Martin in 2018; very special friend of 10 years, William “Bill” Brown of Clinton; and seven brothers and sisters.

Survived by her other three children, Cheryl Schmidt of Clinton, Larry Martin of Seymour, Sharon Reed (Jim) of Clinton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five brothers and sisters.

Burial will be at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 2:00pm with graveside service only per her request. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made on her behalf to the American Cancer Society, ASPCA, HSUS, or locally to the Little Ponderosa Zoo in Clinton. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

