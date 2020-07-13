Mae Humphreys Galyon, Harriman

Mae Humphreys Galyon, age 91 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Mae is preceded in death by her parents, Horace and Bertha Humphreys, brother, Charles Humphreys, and son, Mike Galyon. She is survived by; HusbandHoward Galyon SonLarry Galyon (Dale) DaughterCarolyn “Tikey” Vought (Steve) SisterJoyce Riggs (Doug) GrandchildrenAlicia Whittenbarger (Ross) Clint Vought (Heather) Matthew Galyon (Leah) Michael Beach Amy Barnes Michael Brent Galyon 10 greatgrandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Strength and dignity are her clothing Prov. 31:25

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman in charge of arrangements.

www.kykerfuneralhome.com

