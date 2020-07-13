Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Redmon, Wartburg

Mr. Ronald Lee “Ronnie” Redmon, age 75 of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 11, 2020 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a member of Liberty Baptist for 66 years where he served as a Trustee on the Building and Grounds Committee, a Pre-School Teacher, and a Nursery worker. Mr. Ronnie was loved by everyone who knew him, especially the children.

He was preceded in death by his son: Barry Lee Redmon. His parents: Ellis and Lizzie Taylor Redmon. Two brothers and five sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Judy Young Redmon. His daughter and son-in-law: Melissa and Keith Longmire. One sister: Rema Redmon Lane. Along with several nieces, nephews, and other friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Liberty Baptist Church from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. David Acres officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM in Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liberty Baptist Building Fund. Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Redmon family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

