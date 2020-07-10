Roane Woman Charged with Child Abuse and Neglect

A child sex abuse victim allegedly reached out to Joann Matheson for help repeatedly. Each time, a warrant alleges, she ignored the child’s pleas and didn’t report it to authorities. The allegations led to a charge of child abuse and neglect being filed against Matheson.

According to the Harriman Police Department warrant, the child reported the abuse to the defendant, she failed to report the abuse to the proper authorities and/or to separate the victim from her abuser.

Matheson, 51, is also accused of allowing the victim to watch pornography and encouraged her to keep quiet about the abuse. She told the victim, not to tell anyone because it would just get them into trouble, according to the warrant.

Matheson remained in custody at the Roane County Jail on Wednesday on a $25,000 bond. She’s scheduled to appear in Roane County General Sessions Court next month.

