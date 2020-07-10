Don Vinton Hudson, Clinton

News Department 18 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 81 Views

Don Vinton Hudson, age 72 of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for over 20 years. He was an avid golfer, loved fishing, and a fan of UT Football. He retired from a 30 years career with Norfolk Southern Railway as a track supervisor at Inman Yard in Atlanta, Georgia and most recently in Clinton, Tennessee. He was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Harriman, TN.

He is preceded in death by wife, Janet Hudson; father, Paul Hudson; and brother-in-law, Art Austin; Aunt and Uncle, Peggy and Don Ruchotzke.
He is survived by his son, Richard Hudson and wife Kim; step-children, Mitch Nichols and wife Heather, and Lisa Tate; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren; mother, Betty Ray Hudson; brother, Sid Hudson and wife Cynthia; and sister, Kay Austin; and a host of nieces and nephews; and his beloved “girl”, Lucy.

The family will have a private burial at Roane Memorial Gardens at a later date.

www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Eli Carter, 14

Eli Carter, age 14, a resident of Roane County, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Adairsville, Georgia. He was born March 22, 2006 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Eli was a member of the Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee. He had just completed Harriman Middle School where he played trumpet in the Middle School Band and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.  Eli loved the outdoors, nature, and science. He enjoyed camping and kayaking, loved his plants, and “rescued the snails”. He was the sweetest, most generous kid who loved everybody and was always eager to give them a “Big Hug”. Eli was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Carter. Survivors include: Father: Ronnie Carter & fiancé, Kesha Neal of Kingston, TN Mother …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: