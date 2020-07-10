Lolita Mae McGhee, Maryville (formerly of Harriman)

Lolita Mae McGhee, age 79, of Maryville, TN, was born on March 5, 1941 in Harriman, TN. She passed away on July 9, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital while surrounded by her family after a long fight with Alzheimer’s. She lived a long and eventful life and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Lolita brought so much joy to so many lives. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren unconditionally. She loved to sew, cook, paint, and make crafts. She was formerly of Harriman, TN and has lived with her husband in Maryville, TN for the last 9 years.



Mrs. McGhee was preceded in death by her father: Paul Catron; mother: Mattie Barnett Catron; sister: Geraldine Catron; and brothers: Carl Catron and Benjamin Catron.



Mrs. McGhee is survived by her husband of 62 years, Mack Bowman McGhee, Sr. She is also survived by a son: Mack McGhee, Jr. and wife Teresa of Harriman, TN; daughter: Angela McGhee of Harriman, TN; four grandchildren: Promise Jackson, Elijah McGhee, Tiffany Mayberry, and Isaac Townsend; nine great grandchildren: Alysia Argus, Adrianna Jackson, Madeline McGhee, Bradon Jackson, Gracie Whitt, Hannah Mayberry, Evelyn Mayberry, Josiah McGhee, and Jedidiah McGhee; one great great grandchild: Caspian Argus; and one sister: Shirley McCarroll.



The family will receive friends on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home, Harriman, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a celebration of life service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Kyker Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow in the Elverton Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Dale Harvey officiating. Kyker Funeral Homes, Harriman, is serving the McGhee Family.

