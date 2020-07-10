Nancy ‘Carol’ Hall, Rockwood

Mrs. Nancy ‘Carol’ Hall, age 79 of Rockwood, passed away July 8, 2020 at Spring City Care & Rehab. She was a member of Cave Creek Baptist Church. Carol was raised in the Cave Creek Community along with six siblings and three cousins. She was a caregiver, always took care of her mother, husband and two sons, and her elder sister Jackie while she herself was taking Chemo. She loved landscaping, her flowers and the smell of fresh-cut grass. Carol worked at Kiser-Roth for many years and Hall Service Center with her husband Jere.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Jere Hall Parents: Carl & Mollie Anthony. Five siblings.  

She is survived by her two sons and daughter-in-law: Jared & Alicia Hall and Jay Hall & Karen.
Chocolate Lab: Abby.
Two grandsons: Justin Hall and Eric Hall.
Great-grandson: Oliver Hall. In-Laws: Doris & Sonny Little, Mike & Nina Hall, and Yevette & Clark Olmsted. Special friends: Connie & Lorne Bone, and Janet Capps. And many other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 13, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Hall family.  Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. 

