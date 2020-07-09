Rockwood Girl Found Safe

An Endangered Child Alert has been cancelled for 12-year-old Rebecca Lynn Allen, when she was located this morning. Allen was listed by the TBI as an Endangered Child after she was reported missing from Rockwood Wednesday morning. Allen was last seen at her home on South Kingston Avenue around 8:30 am Wednesday. Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett told us via phone she was found this morning around 8:00 am behind the South Gateway Marathon, as a neighbor noticed her sitting behind the store and called the police. Chief Stinnett says she is safe and is back home. The investigation is continuing as to why she was missing.
