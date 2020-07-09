Eli Carter, 14

Eli Carter, age 14, a resident of Roane County, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Adairsville, Georgia. He was born March 22, 2006 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Eli was a member of the Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Harriman, Tennessee. He had just completed Harriman Middle School where he played trumpet in the Middle School Band and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Eli loved the outdoors, nature, and science. He enjoyed camping and kayaking, loved his plants, and “rescued the snails”. He was the sweetest, most generous kid who loved everybody and was always eager to give them a “Big Hug”. Eli was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Carter.

Survivors include:

Father: Ronnie Carter & fiancé, Kesha Neal of Kingston, TN

Mother & Step-Mother:Jodie Ryans & Renae Smith of Harriman, TN

Brother: Aden Carter

Step-Brothers: Ethaniel Smith and Jarrett Price

Grandparents: Donald & Christine Ryans of Kingston, TN

Bobbie Smith of Harriman, TN

Great Grandmother: Linda Wright & husband, James of Kingston, TN

Great-Great Grandmother: Leah Freeman of Indianapolis, IN

Uncles and Aunts:Donnie & Miranda Carter of Adairsville, GA

Wade & Gwen Carter of Powell, TN

Mark & Gina Carter of Powell, TN

Steve & Nioka Carter of Powell, TN

Robert Carter of Knoxville, TN

Shane Carter of Kingston, TN

Sheila Carter & James Sanford of Kingston, TN

Waylon & Jessica Carter of Oliver Springs, TN

Vanessa Treece of Knoxville, TN

Eryn & Aaron “Bob” Comeaux of Kingston, TN

Cousins who were like siblings:Briana, Gabriel, Raylie, Makenna, and Sylas

And a host of cousins, other relatives, Church family, and many friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Michael Koontz officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Eli Carter.

