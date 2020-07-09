AC Library Board reverts all libraries back to Phase 1

(CPL press release/staff reports) Due to the escalating number of active COVID-19 cases in the county, the Anderson County Library Board has made the decision to revert all county libraries to Phase 1 of our phased reopening plan.

Due to the escalating number of active cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County, the Clinton Public Library, along with the Betty Anne Jolly Norris Community Library and the Rocky Top Public Library, have returned to Phase 1 of our Phased Reopening Plans, effective immediately.

As of Tuesday, July 7, all three library buildings will be closed to the public and move back to the No Contact Curbside Service. Check-out periods have been extended and no fines will accrue on any library accounts while the library is closed. Once the public health situation improves, check-out times will return to normal and the libraries will move back in to Phase 2 and following guidelines determined by the Anderson County Library Board.

