THP competes for “Best Looking Cruiser award”

(THP press release) Who has the best-looking patrol cruiser in the country? The Tennessee Highway Patrol, (THP) and we need your vote to win.

The THP is competing to win the “2020 Best-Looking Cruiser Award.” The contest is sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST). State highway patrols and state police organizations from across the country are competing for the esteemed award.

For the competition, THP submitted a photo of a 2019 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor with a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Police Edition motorcycle. The photo was taken off the Cherohala Skyway in Monroe County, Tennessee.

Voting will be done through SurveyMonkey. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and select which state you think has the best-looking cruiser from the drop-down menu. Click “done” to cast your vote. Voting opened July 7 and ends July 22 at noon EST.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST Best Looking Cruisers 2021 wall calendar.

Link to vote: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T9XVPN3.

