Reminder: ASAP 50/50 raffle continues, drawing live online July 18th

(ASAP of Anderson press release) The annual ASAP of Anderson 50/50 Raffle will be hosted virtually on July 18th at 10pm! ASAP is encouraging the public to purchase tickets for the signature event which raises awareness and funds for substance misuse prevention efforts in Anderson County. The event is traditionally held at the Anderson County Fair, but due to the event’s cancellation, ticket purchasers can view the drawing through ASAP’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The drawing itself will be streamed live on Facebook and Instagram and the winners will be announced that evening via all of ASAP’s social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Raffle tickets cost $5 per ticket and ticket sales will be ending at 12 noon on Saturday, July 18th in preparation for the drawing that evening.

First prize will receive half of the proceeds collected from the raffle, second prize will win a 65” TV, third prize wins a Yeti Cooler, fourth prize wins a Downtown Clinton Salon & Shop Package, and fifth prize wins a month-long membership to Clinch Valley CrossFit. Tickets can be purchased now through July 18th at 12 noon: https://www.asapofanderson.org/raffle/.

